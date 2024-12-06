An Edinburgh school has been named Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Excellence 2025 in the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2025.

Fettes College, the only school in Scotland offering pupils the choice between A Levels and the International Baccalaureate (IB), has received recognition for academic excellence for its GCSE and A Level curriculum and results.

The Carrington Road school is also recognised in the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2025 as the Top IB School in Scotland and a Top Ten IB School in the UK.

Schools are ranked based on the average points achieved in the International Baccalaureate examinations and the percentage of A*, A, and B grades across all A-Level entries in summer 2024.

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, said: “This achievement is largely down to the hard work of our students, who are always striving for the best and who dedicate the time to their education and individual growth.

“However, it wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of all of our teaching staff, who commit their days to bringing the best out of our students and providing them with a quality education that sets them up for life outside of school.

“The quality of education we deliver goes beyond achieving impressive academic results at GCSE, A Levels, and the IB. Our curriculum, including our bespoke Middle School Diploma, is designed to stretch and challenge students beyond the confines of the exam specification and encourages students to achieve excellent outcomes and to aim high.

“We want to empower our students to work independently and to think critically, encouraging innovation and creativity and setting them up for success in the Sixth Form and beyond. It’s fantastic to receive this recognition.”