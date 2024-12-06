It comes as the Sunday Times’ Schools Guide 2025, called Parent Power, named the top performing and highest-achieving schools across the country. Published annually it is widely considered to be “the definitive guide to secondary schools”.

Boroughmuir High School is the only Edinburgh state school to appear in the Top 10 in Scotland, coming in at No.4 on the list.

Jordanhill School, in Glasgow, held on to top spot among state schools, while being crowned Scottish state secondary school of the year, and Scottish state secondary school of the year for academic excellence.

All but one of the “top ten” state secondaries are in Glasgow or its suburbs, with four in East Renfrewshire, three in East Dunbartonshire and two in the city.

Edinburgh Academy, however, was crowned Scottish independent secondary school of the year, St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh was the Scottish independent secondary school of the year for academic excellence in Highers, and Fettes College, also Edinburgh, was named Scottish independent secondary school of the year for academic excellence in A-levels/GCSEs.

Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the VAT rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the top ten secondary schools in Scotland, as ranked in the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

1 . Jordanhill School Jordanhill School is a combined primary and secondary in Glasgow. It has held the top spot for most of the last decade. This year, the school has also been named "state secondary school of the year in Scotland" and "state secondary school of the year for academic excellence in Scotland" by The Sunday Times. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Bearsden Academy This school in East Dunbartonshire has retained second place in the Sunday Times top 10. In the 2022/23 school year, 81% of its students who sat their Higher exams attained five or more passes. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, jumped from eighth place last year, to third spot. | Google Maps Photo Sales