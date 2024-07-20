People of Edinburgh: 10 famous faces who went to Edinburgh Academy - including Coldplay star

Edinburgh Academy, it must be said, boasts an impressive list of stars amongst its former pupils – including a member of chart-topping band Coldplay.

If you’ve ever wondered where celebrities like Nicky Campbell and more were educated, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our picture gallery did you know went to Edinburgh Academy, and did any attend the school at the same time as you or your children?

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 famous faces who went Edinburgh Academy.

Guy Berryman is the bass player in mega-selling UK band Coldplay. Whilst at Edinburgh Academy, Guy played trumpet and drums in the school band.

Mike Blair was a Scottish international rugby union player and is now a coach. He earned 85 Scotland caps, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

