People of Edinburgh: 10 famous faces who went to Edinburgh Academy - including Coldplay star

If you’ve ever wondered where celebrities like Nicky Campbell and more were educated, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. 10 celebrities who went Edinburgh Academy
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 famous faces who went Edinburgh Academy. Photo: Third Party
2. Guy Berryman
Guy Berryman is the bass player in mega-selling UK band Coldplay. Whilst at Edinburgh Academy, Guy played trumpet and drums in the school band. Photo: Third Party
3. Mike Blair
Mike Blair was a Scottish international rugby union player and is now a coach. He earned 85 Scotland caps, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2009. Photo: Third Party
4. Iain Glenn
The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Photo: Third Party
