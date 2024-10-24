If you’ve ever wondered where Doctor Who’s actor Ncuti Gatwa or The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. Ncuti Gatwa
The Scottish-Rwandan actor has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord Photo: Third Party
2. Pollyanna McIntosh
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party
3. Neve McIntosh
Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles. Photo: Third Party
4. Tom Palmer
The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School. Photo: Getty
