10 famous faces who were students at Edinburgh's Boroughmuir High School, including Ncuti Gatwa

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Jul 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 10:42 GMT
Edinburgh's Boroughmuir High School, it must be said, boasts an impressive list of celebrity names amongst its former pupils – including a Mercury Prize-winning band and a Time Lord.

If you’ve ever wondered where Doctor Who’s actor Ncuti Gatwa or The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebs in our photo gallery did you know went to Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, and did any of them go there at the same time as you or your children?

The Scottish-Rwandan actor has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord

1. Ncuti Gatwa

The Scottish-Rwandan actor has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent.

2. Pollyanna McIntosh

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles.

3. Neve McIntosh

Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School.

4. Tom Palmer

The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice