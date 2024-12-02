Edinburgh at Christmas: 19 magical Edinburgh photos take you back to Christmas time in the 1950s

These Christmas crackers show Edinburgh at the most wonderful time of the year, back in the Fifties.

As those of a certain vintage will remember, Christmas in Edinburgh was a little different back in the 1950s to how it is today.

For starters, there was no online shopping, so locals had to wrap up warm and hoof it to the city centre to buy their loved ones presents.

Another familiar site was that of delivery boys, who would run around the Capital, ensuring packages arrived in time for Christmas Day.

Just like today, however, many Edinburghers marked the festive season with house parties, family meals and trips to see Santa.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 nostalgic images of Edinburgh at Christmas in the 1950s.

One Edinburgh shop was well stocked for Christmas, with bottles of port and sherry lined up on the shelves.

A Christmas tree, which was sent by Queen Elizabeth II, shines in St Giles Cathedral.

A Christmas tree, which was sent by Queen Elizabeth II, shines in St Giles Cathedral.

Crowds gather as Lord Provost Mr Johnson-Gilbert switches on the lights for the Christmas tree on the Mound.

Crowds gather as Lord Provost Mr Johnson-Gilbert switches on the lights for the Christmas tree on the Mound.

