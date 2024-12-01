At Abbeyhill, there was a dramatic firearms incident when a police raid on the shop Field and Stream in Montrose Terrace led to the owner firing a shot during an eight-hour stand off. Eric Miller was later jailed for 34 months.

Elsewhere, the Emperor’s Warriors exhibition at the City Art Centre attracted tens of thousands of people in summer of ‘85. It is still talked about to this day.

Scroll through our photo gallery, and prepare to be transported back to 1985.

1 . Edinburgh life in 1985 - photo gallery Have a look through our photo gallery and be transported back to Edinburgh in 1985. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . SavaCentre SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout Photo Sales

3 . City Mission Residents at the City Mission (St Leonards hostel), a homeless shelter for men in Edinburgh, chatting in December 1985. Photo: Joe Steele Photo Sales