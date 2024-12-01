Growing up in 80s Edinburgh: 17 old photos showing what it was like to grow up in Edinburgh in 1985

Nineteen Eighty-Five was an eventful year in Edinburgh – as you’ll see from these incredible pictures taken from our archives.

At Abbeyhill, there was a dramatic firearms incident when a police raid on the shop Field and Stream in Montrose Terrace led to the owner firing a shot during an eight-hour stand off. Eric Miller was later jailed for 34 months.

Elsewhere, the Emperor’s Warriors exhibition at the City Art Centre attracted tens of thousands of people in summer of ‘85. It is still talked about to this day.

Scroll through our photo gallery, and prepare to be transported back to 1985.

2. SavaCentre

SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout

3. City Mission

Residents at the City Mission (St Leonards hostel), a homeless shelter for men in Edinburgh, chatting in December 1985. Photo: Joe Steele

4. Terracotta Warriors

Yuan Zhong Yi was the Chinese archaeologist who excavated the Terracotta Army/Emperor's Warriors figures, which were found guarding the tomb of China's first emperor Shihuangdi. Mr Yi oversees a bubble-wrapped horse being opened at the City Arts Centre in Edinburgh in September 1985. Photo: Ian Brand

