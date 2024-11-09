Edinburgh retro: 19 old photos of life in Edinburgh’s port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s

Leith has a rich culture and heritage, as you will see from these fantastic photographs. The neighbourhood’s motto of ‘persevere’ is perfect for the old port, as there has always been a pioneering spirit and strong sense of community in this neck of the woods.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 19 images of Leith in the 1950s and 60s – and please share your own memories in the comments section.
2. Robert Burns statue removed
The Robert Burns statue in Constitution Street being removed for cleaning in August 1961. Photo: Unknown
3. The Capitol Cinema
The Capitol Cinema in Manderston Street was closed in July 1961 to reopen a week later as a bingo hall. It is now Club 3000 Bingo. Photo: Unknown
4. Last horse at the docks
Charlie was the last horse working at Leith Docks - pictured here with driver Willie Nolan in the shadow of a ship in April 1963. Photo: Unknown