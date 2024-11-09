Edinburgh retro: 19 old photos of life in Edinburgh’s port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s

Published 9th Nov 2024
These photos show what life was like in Edinburgh’s port of Leith in the 1950s and 60s.

Leith has a rich culture and heritage, as you will see from these fantastic photographs. The neighbourhood’s motto of ‘persevere’ is perfect for the old port, as there has always been a pioneering spirit and strong sense of community in this neck of the woods.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 photos of Edinburgh's old port of Leith in the 1950s and 60s.

1. 19 old photos of Edinburgh old port of Leith

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 photos of Edinburgh's old port of Leith in the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Third Party

The Robert Burns statue in Constitution Street being removed for cleaning in August 1961.

2. Robert Burns statue removed

The Robert Burns statue in Constitution Street being removed for cleaning in August 1961. Photo: Unknown

The Capitol Cinema in Manderston Street was closed in July 1961 to reopen a week later as a bingo hall. It is now Club 3000 Bingo.

3. The Capitol Cinema

The Capitol Cinema in Manderston Street was closed in July 1961 to reopen a week later as a bingo hall. It is now Club 3000 Bingo. Photo: Unknown

Charlie was the last horse working at Leith Docks - pictured here with driver Willie Nolan in the shadow of a ship in April 1963.

4. Last horse at the docks

Charlie was the last horse working at Leith Docks - pictured here with driver Willie Nolan in the shadow of a ship in April 1963. Photo: Unknown

