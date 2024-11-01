Edinburgh city centre has seen many changes down the decades – and despite not all of them being for the better, Scotland's capital remains one of the most beautiful cities on the planet.
From trams and parades to shopping centres and department stores, scroll through our photo gallery to see some amazing photos of Auld Reekie for yesteryear. And please let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.
1. 33 photos showing how much Edinburgh has changed
Browse our photo gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades. Photo: Third Party
2. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978
Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL
3. RSDG centenary tank parade 1978
Crowds ignore the rain to enjoy the procession of tanks and armoured vehicles in Princes Street, marking the centenary of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in July 1978. Photo: TSPL
4. Waterloo Place and the GPO building 1943
Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943. Photo: Unknown