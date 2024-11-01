Edinburgh retro: 33 throwback photos showing how Edinburgh has changed, including lost shops

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Nov 2024, 18:09 BST
These amazing photos show just how different Edinburgh city centre used to look...

Edinburgh city centre has seen many changes down the decades – and despite not all of them being for the better, Scotland's capital remains one of the most beautiful cities on the planet.

From trams and parades to shopping centres and department stores, scroll through our photo gallery to see some amazing photos of Auld Reekie for yesteryear. And please let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Browse our photo gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades.

Browse our photo gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the decades. Photo: Third Party

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store.

2. Caledonian Club & Liberal Club 1978

Exterior of the Caledonian Club and Liberal Club in Princes Street Edinburgh, April 1978 - planned for demolition. It became the site of Debenham's department store. Photo: TSPL

Crowds ignore the rain to enjoy the procession of tanks and armoured vehicles in Princes Street, marking the centenary of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in July 1978.

3. RSDG centenary tank parade 1978

Crowds ignore the rain to enjoy the procession of tanks and armoured vehicles in Princes Street, marking the centenary of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in July 1978. Photo: TSPL

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943.

4. Waterloo Place and the GPO building 1943

Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943. Photo: Unknown

