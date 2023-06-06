News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Edinburgh trams: 14 pictures to transport you back to the last days of Edinburgh's original tram network

A new era dawns for Edinburgh’s tram network this week as the city’s three-mile extension, from the city centre to Leith and Newhaven, starts carrying passengers. But back 66 years ago, locals were bidding farewell to what had been intended to be the city’s last ever trams.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

The last goodbye – or so it was thought at the time – arrived on Friday, November 16, 1956, with the final tramcar terminating at the Shrubhill Depot on Leith Walk.

Earlier that evening, a procession of tramcars had made its way from the Braids terminus to Shrubhill depot, taking in much of the original 1871 route.

Ten trams were laid on due to the demand – and it appeared as if the entire city came out to say farewell to the trams that evening, with throngs of locals lining the streets.

Take a look through through our photo gallery to be transported back to the last days of Edinburgh’s original tram network.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the final days of Edinburgh's original tram network.

1. A step back in time

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the final days of Edinburgh's original tram network. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
A tram makes its way up the Mound with snow lying on the ground, 1950s.

2. The Mound

A tram makes its way up the Mound with snow lying on the ground, 1950s. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Snow and slush at a tram stop in Edinburgh - looking north down Lothian Road to the West End in February 1955.

3. Lothian Road in snow

Snow and slush at a tram stop in Edinburgh - looking north down Lothian Road to the West End in February 1955. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
This 1940s view of the Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles.

4. Waterloo Place

This 1940s view of the Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghNewhaven