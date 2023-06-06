A new era dawns for Edinburgh’s tram network this week as the city’s three-mile extension, from the city centre to Leith and Newhaven, starts carrying passengers. But back 66 years ago, locals were bidding farewell to what had been intended to be the city’s last ever trams.

The last goodbye – or so it was thought at the time – arrived on Friday, November 16, 1956, with the final tramcar terminating at the Shrubhill Depot on Leith Walk.

Earlier that evening, a procession of tramcars had made its way from the Braids terminus to Shrubhill depot, taking in much of the original 1871 route.

Ten trams were laid on due to the demand – and it appeared as if the entire city came out to say farewell to the trams that evening, with throngs of locals lining the streets.

Take a look through through our photo gallery to be transported back to the last days of Edinburgh’s original tram network.

A step back in time Take a look through our photo gallery to see the final days of Edinburgh's original tram network.

The Mound A tram makes its way up the Mound with snow lying on the ground, 1950s.

Lothian Road in snow Snow and slush at a tram stop in Edinburgh - looking north down Lothian Road to the West End in February 1955.

Waterloo Place This 1940s view of the Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles.

