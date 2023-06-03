News you can trust since 1873
11 of Edinburgh's lost pubs that locals really miss - including Trainspotting favourite The Volunteer Arms

We take a nostalgic look at some much-loved local pubs that called last orders
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

From traditional pubs to trendy style bars, Edinburgh is packed full of wonderful places for a night on the tiles. But while the Capital has more watering holes per square mile than any other city in the whole of the UK, we have lost some great ones down the decades.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 Edinburgh pubs that are sadly no more – and let us know in the comments section how many of these you used to drink in.

Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - nicknamed the Volly - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mouse Trap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting character Begbie.

1. The Volunteer Arms

Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - nicknamed the Volly - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mouse Trap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting character Begbie.

The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio.

2. The Cas Rock Pub

The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio.

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam.

3. The Dundee Arms

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam.

This pub on Rose Street was a homage to the Jacobite ribbons of the same name, worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie and his cohorts in the run up to the '45. The odd Lochaber axe and Jacobite shield could be seen inside.

4. The White Cockade

This pub on Rose Street was a homage to the Jacobite ribbons of the same name, worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie and his cohorts in the run up to the '45. The odd Lochaber axe and Jacobite shield could be seen inside.

