Nineteen Eighty-Eight was a memorable year for Edinburgh – particularly so for the old Port of Leith, which was put back on the map following the release of The Proclaimers’ sophomore album.

Packed with amazing tunes such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine on Leith was the album that made household names of twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid.

But there was plenty more going on in Edinburgh that year, as you'll see from these incredible pictures.

Take a look through our gallery and be transported back to 1998. And please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Amazing photos of Edinburgh in 1988 We've dipped into the archives to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1988.

Frank Dougan's Tartan Army Members of Hibs Supporters Club ready to leave Edinburgh for Cyprus in February 1988.

The Diggers painting unveiled 1988 Athletic Arms regular Sandy Dick sees himself as others see him when Edinburgh artist Margaret Milne unveils her painting The Diggers Triptych 1988 at the legendary Edinburgh pub in November 1988.

Mother Goose visits Sick Kids Stars from Mother Goose pantomime visited children staying in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children over Christmas 1988.