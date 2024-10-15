Edinburgh pubs & clubs: Remembering 25 lost but never forgotten Edinburgh pubs and clubs

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Oct 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 17:48 GMT
We've compiled a list of iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs from yesteryear – places that will leave you feeling nostalgic.

Edinburgh has always had a rich and colourful nightlife scene – regardless of what era – and today we’re remembering some old pubs and clubs that we’ve lost along the way.

Have a look through our photo gallery and let memories of the good old days come flooding back. And before you go, please share your own recollections of the Capital's lost pubs and clubs in the comments section.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs.

1. 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home.

2. The Highwayman

Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000.

3. Eros Elite

Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
This stunning establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by Edinburgh writer Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a Treasure Island-themed restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group.

4. Rutherford's Bar

This stunning establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by Edinburgh writer Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a Treasure Island-themed restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice