Many of the Capital's best-known watering holes have fascinating stories to tell, and you can soak up the history there while enjoying a pint.
1. 12 amazing old pubs in Edinburgh you have to visit
12 old Edinburgh pubs which are steeped in history.
2. The Sheep Heid Inn
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016. Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Oxford Bar
The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Deacon Brodie's Tavern
On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket. Photo: JPIMedia
