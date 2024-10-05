Edinburgh Retro: 12 amazing old pubs in Edinburgh you have to visit to appreciate their history

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:07 GMT
Edinburgh is a city steeped in history – but you don’t need to visit a museum to learn about Auld Reekie's storied past.

Many of the Capital's best-known watering holes have fascinating stories to tell, and you can soak up the history there while enjoying a pint.

Some of Edinburgh's oldest pubs are hundreds of years old, with one dating back to 1360, and it is said Mary Queen of Scots, stopped by the inn many times to play skittles in the courtyard. The stories behind how the pubs got their names also reveal much about the city’s history.

Browse our picture gallery to see a dozen of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs – and please let us know your favourites in the comments section.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 old Edinburgh pubs which are steeped in history. Photo: Sheep Heid Inn

1. 12 amazing old pubs in Edinburgh you have to visit

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 old Edinburgh pubs which are steeped in history. Photo: Sheep Heid Inn Photo: Sheep Heid Inn

Photo Sales
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.

2. The Sheep Heid Inn

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole.

3. The Oxford Bar

The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket.

4. Deacon Brodie's Tavern

On the corner of the top of the Mound where the street meets the Royal Mile is Deacon Brodie's tavern, named after the crooked councillor himself. The original Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMary Queen of Scots
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice