Stunning East Lothian castle is placed third in list of favourites to stay in

A 14th century castle in East Lothian castle where Mary, Queen of Scots spent her last night of freedom is amongst the UK’s favourites for a castle getaway.

New research from South Western Railway analysed castles across the nation against their TripAdvisor rating, total number of TripAdvisor reviews, percentage of five-star reviews, and value score to generate a score out of 100.

Ranked in third place on the list is Faside Estate, which houses Fa'side Castle. It has a TripAdvisor score of 4.5 out of 5 and astonishing 98% of the reviews are all five-star. Strategically placed near the top of a steep hill, 474 feet above sea level, from the top of the tower it is possible to see as far as Dunbar, with panoramic views over the Firth of Forth with the hills of Fife behind. To the south are unspoilt views over the Lammermuir, Moorfoot and Pentland Hills and, at closer range the castle overlooks Edinburgh, Dalkeith, Musselburgh and Prestonpans.

Faside Estate, which houses Fa'side Castle, has been named among the UK’s favourites for a castle getaway.

Nestled away in the Tranent countryside, Fa'side Castle is perhaps best known for its association with the Battle of Pinkie in 1547, during which it was burned by the English. It is also said that Mary, Queen of Scots left Fa'side on the morning of 15 June 1567 for the Battle of Carberry Hill. It was rebuilt and extended to the south in the late 16th century.

Ranked as the UK’s favourite castle is Pentillie Castle and Estate in Devon, while Fonab Castle, in Perthshire, is in second place on the list. The only other Scottish castles to make the Top 10 are Kilmartin Castle and Barcaldine Castle, which are both located in Argyll.