14th century East Lothian castle where Mary, Queen of Scots once stayed named UK’s 3rd favourite
A 14th century castle in East Lothian castle where Mary, Queen of Scots spent her last night of freedom is amongst the UK’s favourites for a castle getaway.
New research from South Western Railway analysed castles across the nation against their TripAdvisor rating, total number of TripAdvisor reviews, percentage of five-star reviews, and value score to generate a score out of 100.
Ranked in third place on the list is Faside Estate, which houses Fa'side Castle. It has a TripAdvisor score of 4.5 out of 5 and astonishing 98% of the reviews are all five-star. Strategically placed near the top of a steep hill, 474 feet above sea level, from the top of the tower it is possible to see as far as Dunbar, with panoramic views over the Firth of Forth with the hills of Fife behind. To the south are unspoilt views over the Lammermuir, Moorfoot and Pentland Hills and, at closer range the castle overlooks Edinburgh, Dalkeith, Musselburgh and Prestonpans.
Nestled away in the Tranent countryside, Fa'side Castle is perhaps best known for its association with the Battle of Pinkie in 1547, during which it was burned by the English. It is also said that Mary, Queen of Scots left Fa'side on the morning of 15 June 1567 for the Battle of Carberry Hill. It was rebuilt and extended to the south in the late 16th century.
Ranked as the UK’s favourite castle is Pentillie Castle and Estate in Devon, while Fonab Castle, in Perthshire, is in second place on the list. The only other Scottish castles to make the Top 10 are Kilmartin Castle and Barcaldine Castle, which are both located in Argyll.
Calli Ward, head of marketing at South Western Railway, says: “We’re so lucky to have such an abundance of beautiful castles steeped in history here in the UK, and even luckier that we can still experience them today. Castles are synonymous with British heritage, so what could be a more magical way to soak up our country’s history than staying in your very own fortress.”