Edinburgh and Scotland’s oldest pub, dating back to 1360, ranked as fifth cosiest boozer in the UK
An Edinburgh pub believed to be the oldest in Scotland has been named amongst the cosiest in the UK.
The Sheep Heid Inn, located in Duddingston Village, is placed at No.5 on a new list compiled by South Western Railway.
The pubs were calculated by analysing sentiment around reviews read for each pub. The venues were scored for atmosphere, business, cosiness and Sunday dinners.
Established in 1360, The Sheep Heid Inn is popular with walkers due to its close proximity to Arthur’s Seat. The much-loved watering-hole is known for its delicious food, skittles alley, and of course its cosy fireplace.
In July 2016, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was spotted having an evening meal at the pub. Her Majesty, who had been staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, popped in after having been at Musselburgh Racecourse's 200th birthday celebrations.
It was rare to see the Queen eating out at public restaurants, but the venue has been linked to the Royals since the 1500s. In 1580, King James VI of Scotland gifted the landlord an ornate ram's head snuff box. It is believed he, and his mother, Mary Queen of Scots, popped into the inn many times for a game of skittles in the courtyard.
The Sheep Heid is the only Scottish venue to make the list. In top spot is The Royal Standard of England in Beaconsfield, followed by The Swanin Cheltenham, The Ring O' Bells in Compton Martin,The Haunch of Venison in Salisbury and The Tobie Norris in Stamford.
A spokesperson for South Western Railway said: “As Brits, we all love to find comfort in a warm pub during the long winter months. Whether it’s the crackling fire, hearty Sunday roast, or charming décor, the British pub holds an unmatched appeal.”