Legendary Edinburgh pub immortalised in Ian Rankin novels ranked No.2 on list of UK's '12 Perfect Pubs'
A respected travel magazine has named the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs' – and an Edinburgh boozer beloved by local crime writer Ian Rankin is placed at No.2 on the list.
National Geographic Traveller says it was looking for “proper pubs” where drinkers can enjoy some peace and quiet as they enjoy their pint.
The publication added: “In such a pub, there should be no loud music, no spirit-sapping Sky Sports and ideally no fancy food that requires holding cutlery in a hand that could otherwise be wrapped around a drink. There certainly shouldn’t be any flashing fruit machines giving you the glittering glad-eye. Being served should involve orderly queuing and never, under any circumstances, a QR code.
“There should be beer, wine and spirits, offered without the tyranny of too much choice. There should be nuts and crisps. There should, preferably, be some kind of dog and a piano. If the dog plays the piano, that’s even better. And, ultimately, there should be no compelling reason to leave.”
Of the dozen UK pubs selected, The Oxford Bar, a no frills boozer housed within an original Georgian dwelling on Edinburgh’s Young Street, claimed second spot.
In its description of the legendary New Town bar, National Geographic wrote: “Auld Reekie is littered with lovely locals, ideal for those seeking refuge from the rain. But few commit themselves so steadfastly to plain and unfussy ‘pubbery’ quite like The Oxford Bar, famously frequented by novelist Ian Rankin and his fictional detective inspector John Rebus.
“Refreshingly clean of Caledonian cliches and attracting every kind of character Edinburgh has to offer, it’s a great place to perch at the bar with beer or whisky in hand.”