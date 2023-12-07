Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved Edinburgh institution that’s been around since the early Eighties has received some national recognition.

The City Café, on Blair Street, was ranked in third spot on National Geographic’s list of the UK's ‘Top 5 American Diners’.

Taking the top spot on the list was Billy Bob’s Parlour in Skipton, with London's Camden Diner in second place. Fourth position was claimed by Bobby Jo’s Diner on Southend-on-Sea, with the Electric Diner in London completing the list.

Having picked their top UK options for a taste of Americana, National Geographic said this about The City Café: “By day, this buzzy spot just off the Royal Mile fashions itself as an old-school US diner, complete with vintage posters, neon signs, jukeboxes and a life-size statue of Elvis.

“It’s especially popular for its hearty all-day breakfast offerings, including vanilla pancakes and eggs florentine. Come nightfall, it’s a lively bar with DJ sets on Fridays and Saturdays.”

The City Café is no stranger to plaudits and was named as one of the 12 best bars in Edinburgh by Time Out a few months back. In its description of the venue, the respected travel guide wrote: “Traditionally one of Edinburgh’s definitive pre-club destinations, City Café has been forced to move with the times, adopting a kitschy American diner persona for the daytime. Neon jukeboxes, a red baize pool table, chrome bar stools and high-backed booths provide the setting for a menu bursting with creamy milkshakes and big-ass burgers (the biggest of which is available as a ‘Man vs Food’-style challenge).

