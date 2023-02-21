3 . Stack & Still

Where could be better to spend pancake day than Stack & Still, one of Edinburgh’s best-loved pancake houses? Whether you are in the mood for sweet or savoury, there's something for everyone, from Strawberry Cheesecake pancakes to Doner Kebab stacks. Stack & Still has two locations in Edinburgh - its flagship restaurant in the Assembly Rooms on Rose Street and a food stall at Bonnie and Wild in the St James Quarter.

Photo: Contributed