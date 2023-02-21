Today is Pancake Day, so find out where the best pancake places in Edinburgh are.
Originally a Christian holiday called Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day is a great excuse to feast on the tasty breakfast food at any time of the day – whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner.
It doesn’t matter if you prefer savoury or sweet, there are many cafes and restaurants across Edinburgh that will serve you up the perfect pancake. Here are the best places for pancakes in Edinburgh for Pancake Day.
1. The City Cafe
This American-style 50s diner can be found just off Edinburgh's Blair Street. Amongst the menu items are fluffy vanilla pancakes with maple syrup and fruit, as well as Belgian style waffles.
Photo: The City Cafe
2. Seeds for the Soul
This 100% vegan restaurant on Bruntsfield Place serves up delicious pancakes as part of its all-day breakfast offering. The cafe's sweet pancakes come with spiced apple compote, whipped cream and candied walnuts, while the savoury option is served with veggie sausage, seitan bacon and a tofu scramble.
Photo: Seeds for the Soul
3. Stack & Still
Where could be better to spend pancake day than Stack & Still, one of Edinburgh’s best-loved pancake houses? Whether you are in the mood for sweet or savoury, there's something for everyone, from Strawberry Cheesecake pancakes to Doner Kebab stacks. Stack & Still has two locations in Edinburgh - its flagship restaurant in the Assembly Rooms on Rose Street and a food stall at Bonnie and Wild in the St James Quarter.
Photo: Contributed
4. Tupiniquim
If you're a crepe lover, try Tupiniquim, which is situated in a green police box on Lauriston Place. The tiny kiosk is run by a Brazilian family, and offers sweet and savoury crepes with a variety of flavours, such as chicken curry piri piri and banoffee baileys.
Photo: Tupiniquim