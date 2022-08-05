World-famous as a city steeped in history and boasting a rich heritage in the arts of brewing and whisky production, it should be of little surprise to learn that the Capital has some of Scotland's oldest drinking establishments.
So, to celebrate World Beer Day, the Evening News have picked a dozen of the capital’s most historic pubs that are still welcoming patrons today.
1. The Sheep Heid Inn
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.
2. Ye Olde Golf Tavern
This Edinburgh pub was established in 1456. It is situated opposite Bruntsfield Links and has been popular with local amateur golfers since the dawn of the sport.
3. The White Hart Inn
The earliest written records for the supposedly haunted The White Hart Inn on this site date to 1516. The Inn has welcomed the likes of Robert Burns, Burke and Hare and King David I.
4. The Beehive Inn
Just down from the White Hart is the Beehive Inn, which can trace its origins back to the 15th century when a coaching inn was opened on the site.
