A lot has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, with hundreds of pubs across Britain having to close as they struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills.

If that wasn’t enough to contend with, Edinburgh’s finest old watering holes are having to compete with an array of uber-cool wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. Not to mention the number of historic pubs which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs – and stay tuned for part two later this week.

1 . 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs Scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales