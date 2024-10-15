Edinburgh pubs: 19 photos of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs (part 1)

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:06 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 08:00 GMT
Plenty pubs have sadly closed in recent years – but mercifully, these ones are still serving pints in ‘proper’ old-school surroundings.

A lot has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, with hundreds of pubs across Britain having to close as they struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills.

If that wasn’t enough to contend with, Edinburgh’s finest old watering holes are having to compete with an array of uber-cool wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. Not to mention the number of historic pubs which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, though, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs – and stay tuned for part two later this week.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs.

1. 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 19 of Edinburgh's last remaining working class 'old-man' pubs. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE.

2. Robbie's

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 1 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DJ.

3. Mathers (West End)

Address: 1 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DJ. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 77 Clerk Street, Newington, Edinburgh, EH8 9JG.

4. The Grapes

Address: 77 Clerk Street, Newington, Edinburgh, EH8 9JG. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghBritain
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice