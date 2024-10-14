Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant Edinburgh pub has revealed the exact date it will close its doors for the very last time – despite a petition to save it.

In January, it was announced that the Foot of the Walk bar, on Constitution Street in Leith, was being put up for sale. At that time, owners JD Wetherspoons told the Evening News: “The pub will continue to trade until it is sold.”

Now, the pub giant has confirmed that the final day of trading at the pub is Sunday 3 November. Staff have been offered jobs in other Wetherspoon pubs or the opportunity to transfer to the new owners.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We would like to thank our staff and customers for their loyalty to the pub over many years.

“Wetherspoon does, on occasion, sell pubs, and this is the situation here.”

The boozer, which takes its name from its location at the end of Leith Walk, opened as the 2,000-seater Palace picture house and was later turned into a busy snooker hall.

When the pub was first placed on the market, locals rallied to try and save the historic venue. Hundreds of residents signed a petition calling for the 'beloved local institution' to be maintained.

Leith local Mark Harrington, who collected the signatures in the hope of prompting a change of heart from Weatherspoons, said the building was a “part of local heritage”.

He said: “As a local resident of Leith, Edinburgh, I have cherished memories and experiences at Wetherspoons Foot of the Walk. This pub is more than just a place to enjoy a pint; it's where we meet friends and family, share stories, and feel part of our community.

“It offers reasonably priced drinks and food in an atmosphere that feels like home to many locals. However, this beloved local institution is under threat. We cannot stand by as our community loses its character piece by piece.”