Much-loved Victorian pub in Edinburgh’s New Town beaten into second place by pub chain venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) has named the Edinburgh pub which serves the best pints – and it might come as something of a surprise to beer connoisseurs.

Narrowly beating local favourite Kay's Bar, who scooped the Real Ale Quality Award last year, was The Playfair, a JD Wetherspoon pub located at the Omni Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Clubhouse, in Gullane, pipped the Brig & Barrel in Belhaven to be named best in the Lothians, and also won the overall Real Ale Quality Award for Souht-East Scotland. Kay’s Bar, meanwhile, was named among the runner ups.

The Playfair, a JD Wetherspoon pub at the Omni Centre in Edinburgh, has won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Real Ale Quality Award for 2023 for the region.

Posting about the award, CAMRA wrote: “The overall branch winner is the Old Clubhouse, Gullane. We plan to do a presentation to them in the New Year.

“This award is based entirely on real ale quality scores submitted by CAMRA members since November 2022. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Express used Tripadvisor reviews to come up with the best Wetherspoons in the UK, and also listed the five Scottish pubs that made the UK top 20.

The Standing Order, on George Street, was voted as the No.1 Wetherspoon pub in Scotland, and as one of the 20 best Wetherspoons pubs in the UK. Based on 1,715 reviews, 290 were excellent and 126 were terrible.

The Standing Order was once a bank, as the name suggests. The grade A listed building was designed by David Bryce between 1874 and 1878 and is in a neo-classical style. The plans were later completed by Bryce’s nephew John. One of the main dining areas of the huge pub contains an original CHUBB vault, with markings inside dating from 1968.