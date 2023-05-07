News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
20 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Edinburgh Wetherspoons: The 8 JD Wetherspoon pubs in Edinburgh ranked from best to worst

Every Edinburgh Wetherspoons ranked from best to worst – and the story behind them

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 7th May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:39 BST

While we encourage our readers to support independent pubs, sometimes a trip to Spoons is on the cards. There are eight JD Wetherspoon pubs in Edinburgh, each with their own unique backstory, period features and building history. This is how they rank – from best to worst – according to customer ratings on Google reviews.

The 20 best Edinburgh pubs according to the good pub guide

The Caley Picture House is in an illustrious former cinema in Lothian Road which closed in 1986. It has only been a Wetherspoon pub since 2016, but maintains some of the spectacular art deco-style interiors.

1. The Caley Picture House

The Caley Picture House is in an illustrious former cinema in Lothian Road which closed in 1986. It has only been a Wetherspoon pub since 2016, but maintains some of the spectacular art deco-style interiors. Photo: c

Photo Sales
The second most esteemed Spoons in Edinburgh is the Standing Order in George Street, New Town. Formerly the premises of the Union Bank of Scotland, the pub still has the original Chubb vault on display in one of its dining areas.

2. The Standing Order

The second most esteemed Spoons in Edinburgh is the Standing Order in George Street, New Town. Formerly the premises of the Union Bank of Scotland, the pub still has the original Chubb vault on display in one of its dining areas. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Found in the shadow of the Balmoral clock and a few moments from Princes Street, The Booking Office on Waverley Bridge was - as its name suggests - the former ticket office of the railway station. It later became a parcels office before being converted into the pub we know today.

3. The Booking Office

Found in the shadow of the Balmoral clock and a few moments from Princes Street, The Booking Office on Waverley Bridge was - as its name suggests - the former ticket office of the railway station. It later became a parcels office before being converted into the pub we know today. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Alexander Graham Bell in George Street is of course named after the inventor of the telephone, who was born a few streets away in South Charlotte Street. In his memory, this Spoons has a number of old telephones on display.

4. The Alexander Graham Bell

The Alexander Graham Bell in George Street is of course named after the inventor of the telephone, who was born a few streets away in South Charlotte Street. In his memory, this Spoons has a number of old telephones on display. Photo: JD Wetherspoons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:EdinburghWetherspoonsGoogle