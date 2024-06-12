Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pub-goer tries to visit every Wetherspoon in Edinburgh – but can’t do them all in one day

A beer enthusiast tried to visit every Wetherspoon pub in Edinburgh in the space of one day -– but his epic quest fell short after he got lost.

Reddit user Top_Juice7860 had planned to visit seven of the Capital's 'Spoons' to find out which one was the best, but he only managed to visit six of the chain's pubs after getting lost.

The lager lover enjoyed pints at The White Lady (St John's Road), Caley Picture House (Lothian Road), The Alexander Graham Bell (George Street), The Standing Order (George Street), The Booking Office (Waverley Bridge) and The Playfair (Omni Centre). It was a credible effort, to be sure, but fellow drinkers were quick to point out that he'd missed one out – The Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street.

Explaining why he never made it to the Leith boozer, he responded: "I was already 7 pints down and tried walking to Foot Of The Walk after Playfair and got completely lost. Next time I will go to the Foot Of The Walk and also that one in Musselburgh."

As for his favourite Edinburgh ‘Spoons’, he said it was a toss up between The White Lady or The Alexander Graham Bell.