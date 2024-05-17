Edinburgh pubs: UK's 10 best and worst Wetherspoons bars named - this is how Edinburgh ranks
New data has revealed the top 10 best and worst-rated Wetherspoons pub in the United Kingdom – let’s find out how Edinburgh fares.
A team of experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the country to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.
And the only Scottish branch to make it to the top 10 was The Caley Picture House, which was placed third in the list.
The giant venue on Lothian Road finished just behind The Bishop Blaize in Old Trafford and the Rotal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate. The Caley Picture House scored 57.83, while The Bishop Blaize scored 60.34 percent and The Royal Victoria Pavilion received 57.83 per cent.
The Caley Picture House is a Grade B listed building and a former cinema that opened in 2016 after a £2.5 million investment. It has a cinema-style interior, including seats and a large screen-style backdrop behind the main bar.
The top 10 Wetherspoons in the UK, according to percentage of 5-star reviews:
1. The Bishop Blazier, Manchester - 60.34
2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Kent - 58.48
3. The Caley Picture, Edinburgh - 57.82
4. The Greenwood Hotel, London - 57.80
5. Stick or Twist, Leeds - 57.13
6. The Golden Beam, Leeds - 56.71
7. The William Adams, Norfolk - 55.53
8. The Prense Well, Merseyside - 55.40
9. The Velvet Coaster, Lancashire - 55.07
10. The Buck Inn, North Yorkshire - 54.97
These are the 10 Wetherspoons with the lowest percentage of 5-star ratings in the UK:
1. The Atrium, Birmingham - 20.19
2. The Albany Palace, Wiltshire - 31.76
3. The White Swan, London - 31.86
4. Grover & Allen, Suffolk - 31.91
5. The William Aylmer, Essex - 32.09
6. The Flying Horse, West Sussex - 32.38
7. The Three Fishes, West Sussex - 32.63
8. The Lord Wimborne, Dorset - 33.12
9. The Elizabeth of York, West Midlands - 33.16
10. The Standing Order, Hertfordshire - 33.21
