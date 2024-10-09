Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge Edinburgh cocktail bar which was described as “a playhouse for grown-ups” has permanently closed.

Ballie Ballerson, located on Forrest Road, shared the sad news on Tuesday (October 8), citing rising operating costs, the cost of living crisis and the huge debt they built up during the Covid-19 pandemic as the reasons for the closure.

Scotland's first ball pit cocktail bar, the venue opened on June 22, 2022, taking over from McSorley’s Irish Bar at Oddfellows Hall, a Grade B listed property built in 1873. The 300-capacity, 7500 square foot venue was spread over two floors. Its novelty concept saw revellers wading through a waist-deep, wall-to-wall mirrored, ball pit, filled to the brim with clear balls.

According to the official public record keepers, The Gazette, the bar's owners, Ballie Edinburgh LTD, appointed Quantuma Advisory Limited administrators of October 4, 2024.

Now, the firm has issued a statement confirming the sad news of the bar's closure.

It read: “It is with so much sadness we are announcing the closure of Ballie Ballerson, Edinburgh as of Tuesday 8th October. Like many others in the hospitality industry, we have faced several recent challenges.

“Rising operating costs, the cost of living crisis and the huge Covid debt we have been carrying since 2020 has forced us to make the tough decision to close our Edinburgh venue.”

Those who have already made bookings will receive full refunds.