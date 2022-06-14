Ballie Ballerson is taking over McSorley’s Irish Bar on Forrest Road and is set to open later this summer.

At the new bar, drinkers will be able to wade through a waist-deep, wall-to-wall, mirrored, LED disco bottomed ball pit filled to the brim with clear balls. These are cleaned, disinfected, and dried regularly to take on the colour and effect of the ever-changing ball pit.

Retro sweet-inspired cocktails will be served, including signatures as Dibbie Dabberson and Skittle Sour, alongside a selection of spirits and beers.

The 300-capacity, 7500 square foot bar will be spread over two floors. It is currently being renovated by a team that includes classically trained graffiti artist Armando and up-and-coming graphic designer Emma Thurlow, who are creating custom murals and UV designs throughout including Ballie’s signature slogans.

There will also be an on-site wellness room managed by first-aiders for customers to use as a safe space. A trained team member will be available throughout opening hours to support any needs including mental health support, first-aid attention, or as a quiet space to take a moment away from the dancefloor.

This is the first site to open outside of England, with the flagship site located in Shoreditch, London.

Founder Wenny Armstrong said: ‘We’re so excited to bring all things Ballie Ballerson to Edinburgh. Scotland was an easy choice when expanding Ballie Ballerson outside of England because we know Scots are always up for a good time. It’s been difficult keeping it a secret but we’re so glad to get the news out there and be ready to welcome some new ballers through our doors.’

The expansion of Ballie Ballerson into Edinburgh will create 40 jobs including six managerial positions. General manager Olaya Martinez and bar manager Alin Tur will be relocating to Edinburgh from the London Ballie Ballerson to open the ball pit bar, bringing 15 years of hospitality experience between them.

Ballie Ballerson is set to open in Edinburgh mid-summer from 6pm to 1am, Wednesday to Sunday. Bar entry is free and ball pit entry will be ticketed with managed time slots.