Iconic Edinburgh pub group set to open brand new venue at site of much-missed city bar
The confusion started when the long-standing boozer on Drummond Street branched out with the opening of venues at Leith Walk, Grange Road and The Shore.
Now, it's about to get more confusing – because the Brass Monkey is set to open a fifth bar in the Capital.
A sign teasing the new branch has appeared in the window of an empty unit on Gorgie Road that was previously home Jessie May's bar and kitchen. A sign outside reads: ‘Coming soon. Brass Monkey Gorgie. Sorry for the inconvenience’.
An opening date for the venue is yet to be revealed, but we will keep you informed.
As well as selling great local beers, The Brass Monkey prides itself on having an easy-going, inclusive atmosphere in its bars.
A description of the original Drummond Street branch reads: “Just rock up to the door and take a seat. With our relaxed lounging area and daily film screening, the Brass is the perfect place to chill out, relax and forget about the world for a while.
“We have a wide variety of drinks to cater for every taste, almost. The Brass is a funky/traditional Edinburgh pub that tips its hat to the iconic style of the silver screen, with a cool vibe.”
