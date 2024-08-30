12 Edinburgh pubs in the lively port district of Leith everyone should visit on a pub crawl

Edinburgh has lots of little pockets where locals can go on pub crawls – and few areas of the Capital beat The Shore in Leith for buzzing bars.

We’ve thrown together a list of a dozen pubs you should visit on a pub crawl at The Shore – but truth being told, the list could have been much bigger, such is the number of great boozers in the Old Port.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see which pubs we’ve picked. And before you go, please let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

1 . 12 amazing pubs at Leith's Shore in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 great pubs in the Leith Shore area of Edinburgh that everyone should visit. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Roseleaf Bar Cafe Where: 3-24 Sandport Pl, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6EW Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The King's Wark Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU Photo: Third Party Photo Sales