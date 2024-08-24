Edinburgh Hibs pubs: 12 great Edinburgh pubs frequented by Hibs fans when team plays at Easter Road

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Aug 2024, 10:58 BST
Win or lose, you can always find plenty of Hibs fans drinking in these Edinburgh boozers on match days.

Whether nipping in for a quick drink before kick-off, toasting a famous victory after the final whistle, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Easter Road are well worth a visit.

Plenty of pubs in the area welcome home fans, while one or two, such as Middletons and The Artisan, have traditionally been frequented by visiting fans.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hibs fans before and after home games at ‘the Leith San Siro'.

1. 12 Edinburgh pubs frequented by Hibs fans

12 Edinburgh pubs frequented by Hibs fans

Where: 280 Easter Road, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 8JU

2. Tamsons

Tamsons
Where: 280 Easter Road, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 8JU

Where: 227 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8NX.

3. Alhambra Bar

Alhambra Bar
Where: 227 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8NX.

Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE

4. Robbies Bar

Robbies Bar
Where: 367 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SE

