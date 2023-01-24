Easter Road: Hibs’ Edinburgh home named as Scotland’s third most Instagram-worthy stadium
Nearby Tynecastle Park didn’t do nearly as well on the list
New research has revealed that Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium is the most Instagrammable stadium in Scotland, while Hibernian’s Easter Road stadium is ‘best of the rest’ outside of the Old Firm.
It wasn’t such good news for Hibees city rivals, however, as Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle Park came a lowly seventh on the list.
A study by vertical sports site sportworldnews.org analysed Instagram data and stadium capacities of teams participating in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership to find the most Instagrammable stadium.
Ibrox, in Glasgow, has a post-to-spectator ratio of 1.89. The home of Rangers amassed 96,596 posts under the hashtag #ibrox.
The stadium has a seating capacity of 51,082. Visitors and fans have expressed their joy at attending, according to Dereks321 on TripAdvisor “It’s the greatest site that I have ever seen. What a stadium”.
Celtic Park takes second place with a post-to-spectator ratio of 1.16. With the largest seating capacity among the SPFL stadiums, the 52-time Scottish league winners have 70,620 posts dedicated to it under the hashtag #celticpark.
Its maximum seating capacity of 60,832 makes it one of the biggest stadiums in the UK. Visitors like Angus M on Trip Advisor called his visit “a great experience”.
Hibernian’s Easter Road came third place with a score of 0.57. The first British side to compete in European competitions has enjoyed 11,615 posts with the hashtag #Easterroad for a stadium seating capacity of 20,421. “Fantastic atmosphere from the Hibs fans from the sell-out crowd,” Naytoyaj commented on Trip Advisor after her visit.
Rounding out the top four is Tannadice Park, with a 0.3 score. The home of Dundee United welcomes 14,209 spectators every match and has accumulated 4,342 posts with the hashtag #tannadice.
The 12 most Instagrammable stadiums in Scotland
1. Ibrox
2. Celtic Park
3. Easter Road
4. Tannadice Park
5 Fir Park
6. Rugby Park
7. Tynecastle Park
8. McDiarmid Stadium
9. Pittodrie Stadium
10. St. Mirren Park
11. Almondvale Stadium
12. Global Energy Stadium