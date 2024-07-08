Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hugely popular Edinburgh pub has announced it is closing its doors, telling regulars that “all good things must come to an end”.

The Mash Tun, on Easter Road, shared the sad news on social media, saying this is the final week of the bar in its current guise.

The bar, which does some of the best food in the area and is known for its weekly pub quiz, will serve its final customers on Sunday, July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post shared on both Facebook and Instagram, the bar's manager wrote: “It's with a heavy heart I have to report this is the final week of the Mash Tun in its current setup.

"We will be closing after the Euro final this Sunday and handing the pub back to Heineken.

"As sad as it is, all good things must come to an end and it's time for someone new to come in and have a go. The pub business has changed beyond all recognition in the last five years and I wish the new incumbents all the best.