Beloved Edinburgh pub makes shock 'final week' announcement, telling customers ‘all good things must end’
The Mash Tun, on Easter Road, shared the sad news on social media, saying this is the final week of the bar in its current guise.
The bar, which does some of the best food in the area and is known for its weekly pub quiz, will serve its final customers on Sunday, July 14.
In a post shared on both Facebook and Instagram, the bar's manager wrote: “It's with a heavy heart I have to report this is the final week of the Mash Tun in its current setup.
"We will be closing after the Euro final this Sunday and handing the pub back to Heineken.
"As sad as it is, all good things must come to an end and it's time for someone new to come in and have a go. The pub business has changed beyond all recognition in the last five years and I wish the new incumbents all the best.
"Hopefully the new government will consider throwing the sector a bone.”
