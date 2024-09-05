Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh pub that was popular with Hibs fans before its sad closure earlier this year is up for sale.

The Torino Cafe and Bar, located on Restalrig Road, shut its doors in April and has now been brought to the market.

The pub, which boosts a large indoor area and secluded beer garden, has a 10-year lease available for £40,000.

A listing for the pub on RightBiz says: “The premises are located a 10-15-minute walk away from Easter Road football stadium and is a destination to many fans on matchdays. Easter Road itself is a heavily populated prime mixed-use area with a thriving community and a combination of national retailers, artisans with cafés and bars.”

The listing continues: “The subjects comprise a self-contained ground floor public house forming part of a traditional stone-built building extended to suit its current use as a public house with a residential flat above. Internally, the unit is an ideal bar/lounge space with high ceilings, good lay out with cellar/storage space towards the rear.

“The main bar area is a regular shaped long rectangular bar with plenty of seating and standing area with doors leading out to a secluded beer garden. The front bar area to the right-hand side has recently been used as a café, there is scope to utilise this space in a way that would suit potential occupiers. The unit also has a kitchen area for preparing food.”

When The Torino closed in April, the owners took to social media to thank regulars for their custom. In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “As we get ready to step into retirement, Paul and Veronica would like to thank all our staff and customers for your incredible support and loyal custom over the years. Thank you for the memories and for being part of our journey.”