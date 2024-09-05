Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Edinburgh pub has devastated punters after announcing its shock closure due to rising costs.

The Greenmantle, located at West Crosscauseway, in the Newington area of the city, will serve its last drinks on Saturday, September 7.

Sharing the sad news of the closure, Grant McNeil, who took over the pub in 2009, hit out at owners Heineken, saying the brewing giant has “squeezed the pub for all it's worth”.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “The pub is now owned by Heineken, one of the biggest brewers in the world, owned by one of the richest families in the world. They’ve squeezed the pub for all it's worth, along with their friends at HMRC. They’re the only ones who’ve profited from the hard work we've put into the Mantle in recent years. £55,000 per year in rent…

“I've fought long enough to keep the show on the road. It's time for my wonderful family and me to move on to something else.”

He added: “We’re planning a big party for 7 September to celebrate the wonderful times we’ve had over the years. I hope to see many friends, old and new, join us to celebrate our journey.

“We really have created something great, and it’s so sad to call last orders for the final time. I will now have more time to focus on the loves of my life – my girls, Elspeth, my ever-supportive wife, and our three not-so-little ones, Breslin, Flora, and Eilidh. See you on the other side of the bar.”

Regulars at the pub reacted with sadness to the news. One customer wrote: “So sorry to hear this but grateful for all the memories. There’s nowhere like the Greenmantle.”

Another said: “I love the greenmantle. Full of real characters and always made to feel welcome.”

A third added: “Sorry to hear. Always a good atmosphere when we come in and the staff always friendly.”