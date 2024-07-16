Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh city's centre's best-loved bars has confirmed the exact date it will close its doors for good.

As reported in the Evening News, Revolution Bars recently revealed it was closing some of its worst-performing bars – including the two-floor Revolution bar on Chambers Street.

An announcement on Revolution's website in June said they would be “closing the doors on Edinburgh on or around August 31”.

Now, staff at the popular venue have given an update on social media – and it's not good news for fans of the bar.

Posting on Instagram, they said the final day will be sooner than expected. They wrote: “Some sad news... we'll be closing our doors for good on Sunday August 11.

“We loved shaking your cocktails and partying with you over the years and hope you'll come party with us in our final weeks.”

In January, Revolution Bars said that it would close eight of its sites across the UK, blaming declining spending among younger consumers.

At the time, Rob Pitcher, the group’s chief executive, said: “Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Looking forward, both business rates and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast.”

In 2020, Revolution Bars had to close six venues as it struggled to keep afloat due to Covid-19 restrictions.