A global dining phenomenon from China is set to hit Edinburgh after spreading its wings abroad.

Yang Guo Fu Malatang, a chain of Chinese-hotpot restaurants with more than 6,000 branches across Asia, Australia and North America, will open in the Newington area of the city.

The opening comes hot on the heels of Yang Guo Fu Malatang's first UK restaurant, which opened on Hammersmith Broadway earlier this year.

According to reports, Yang Guo Fu Malatang has attracted a huge following, with each new opening causing a stir on social media, with countless TikTok videos and huge queues to get inside for a bite.

The chain's first Scottish venue is set to open its doors on Friday, May 31 when it takes over the site of the former Rigatonis restaurant on South Clerk Street.

Yang Guo Fu, apparently means “Lucky Northern China”, while Malatang is a Sichuan hot pot.

In a post on its Instagram account, Yang Guofu Malatang says it “represents a traditional Chinese cuisine” and stands as the “leading brand in this industry, which signifies a commitment to quality assurance and service standards”.

They add: “Known for its diverse ingredient options and unique flavor, Yang Guofu Malatang allows you to select ingredients based on your personal taste preferences, offering a customizable dining experience.

“The service process is notably fast, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s society. You can get your meal done without compromising quality and favor, making it an ideal choice for those with busy lives.