An iconic Edinburgh pub will call last orders for the final time this week, after 125 years in business.

Clark's Bar on Dundas Street, which was established in 1899, will serve its last customers on Friday, August 23.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, the owners of the iconic bar wrote: “Unfortunately Clark's Bar is being developed into something else and is to close this Friday. 125 years old.

“We would like to thank everyone that has drank with us over the last 5 years, through covid on the steps of the old bank and through all we have endured these past years.

“We will be open 12pm-3am this Friday for everyone that would like to reminisce about all the good times and send Clark's Bar into the history books.

“It honestly has been a pleasure to take this bar as far as I could. Love team Clark's Bar”.

Locals reacted with sadness to the news. One regular wrote: “Another Edinburgh icon gone. It was always a good vibe bouncing between here and Smithys”.

Another customer said: “Not been in for a while but I’m gutted at this”.

The news comes on the same day the Evening News reported the closure of another Edinburgh pub.

McCowans Brewhouse at Fountain Park has been serving thirsty locals and visitors since the Fountainbridge leisure park opened at the turn of the century - but the large pub closed earlier this month after owners Greene King decided not to renew its lease with property owner Land Securities Group PLC.