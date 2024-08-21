National Burger Day 2024 takes place on Thursday, August 22, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Scotland’s capital city?
These restaurants and pubs were recommended by Evening News readers, who were asked for their favourite burger spots on our Facebook page.
Take a look through our gallery to see which pubs and restaurants they opeted for – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.