19 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants serving the most mouth-watering burgers for National Burger Day 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:13 BST
Here are some of the best spots for burgers across Edinburgh, according to locals.

National Burger Day 2024 takes place on Thursday, August 22, and what better way to celebrate than tucking into one of the best burgers available across Scotland’s capital city?

These restaurants and pubs were recommended by Evening News readers, who were asked for their favourite burger spots on our Facebook page.

Take a look through our gallery to see which pubs and restaurants they opeted for – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Address: 9a Holyrood Road, Edinburgh EH8 8AE

2. The Holyrood 9A

Address: 9a Holyrood Road, Edinburgh EH8 8AE Photo: Third Party

Address: 20 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PF

3. Hard Rock Cafe

Address: 20 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PF Photo: Third Party

Address: 13 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH

4. Down The Hatch

Address: 13 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH Photo: Third Party

