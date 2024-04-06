Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Storm Kathleen brought down three trees on a busy road in the centre of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Three lanes of Dundas Street in the Capital’s New Town were blocked by the branches of the fallen trees, forcing traffic to drive around them. There were no reports of anyone being injured or any vehicles being damaged in the incident.

Workmen were quickly on the scene to clear the fallen tree which had been blocking three lanes of Dundas Street.

It happened close to the corner of Dundas Street and Heriot Row. The trees, all close together next to the railings in the private Queen Street Gardens, fell across the northbound carriageway. And although the branches were spread across the road, the trunk was contained by the railings.

Workmen were quickly on the scene with a machine to remove and cut up the tree branches.

A council spokesman said they had received a call at 3pm on Saturday to notify them of the fallen trees in Queen Street Gardens East. Although the trees were on private ground, the council has a responsibility to ensure roads and pavements are kept clear.