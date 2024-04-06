Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for high winds in the Edinburgh area came into force at 8am today and is due to last until 10pm tonight as Storm Kathleen continues on its way.

And rail bosses warned of possible delays to train services. Network Rail Scotland tweeted: #StormKathleen is coming, bringing high winds of 50-60mph. From 1200 today, we'll limit train speeds in some areas for safety reasons. Your journey may take longer than normal, so please check with your operator or @NationalRailEnq for details.”

The Met Office yellow warning for high winds lst from 8am until 10pm today.

The Met Office forecast for the Capital said today would be much brighter and warmer than yesterday, with sunny spells and remaining dry for much of the day, but with some showers passing by quickly. Temperatures are expected to peak at 17C. However, the forecast also said there would be strong southerly winds.

Although the area covered by the yellow warning stretches across to Edinburgh, it is mostly concentrated down the west coast of Britain and also takes in Northern Ireland.

The warning says: “Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas of the UK this weekend. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

It adds that some roads and bridges could close and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

