Edinburgh weather LIVE: Heavy rain and winds as Storm Kathleen sparks travel chaos and causes flooding

The Met Office has warned that stronger gusts are more likely during Storm Kathleen in an update to its weather warning.

The forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and the north-west and south-west of England from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

On Friday the Met Office said in its update: “Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.”

It warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding “road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible”.

There could also be power cuts and mobile phone coverage could be affected.