A touch of Bollywood has come to the Old Town as award-winning Indian street food restaurant Tuk Tuk opened its doors to a second Edinburgh site.

Known for its lively atmosphere and playful interiors, the new restaurant, situated on Drummond Street, will offer an authentic selection of small plates inspired by the bold and punchy flavours of popular Indian railway station and roadside dishes.

Drummond Street is the third addition to the already successful Tollcross (Edinburgh) and Sauchiehall Street (Glasgow) restaurants.

The signature Tuk Tuk orange is a focus on the biggest of three hand-painted murals across the walls. Bollywood film stars are cut out across the venue with a neon sign designed by Solas Neon in the window to welcome diners.

The 90-cover new Edinburgh restaurant, which features a 35-cover group dining space, is perfect for social dining with friends and family of any size or occasion.

With a particular focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes across the menu, hero dishes include Bun Samosa, Saag Tofu and beetroot Bhajis alongside the much-loved signature Wallah Staff Curry, Chicken Lollipops and Puri Yoghurt Bombs.

Owner, Rizvi Khaleque said: “I’m so proud to be opening a third Tuk Tuk. The last few years have been a rollercoaster in the hospitality industry, so this feels like a particularly special achievement.

“We’re excited to open our doors for customers to enjoy our authentic menu filled with flavour and spice and soak up the lively atmosphere.”

Working closely with award-winning Edinburgh design agency S+Co, the space has been configured to create a sociable dining room full of personality with the brand’s bright and bold oranges and greens.

Recycled materials are at the heart of the restaurant; off-cut British timber waste has been used to create the tabletops and the statement bar has been designed using Kenoteq's K-Briq made up of over 90% recycled construction and demolition waste and recycled pigments.

The BYOB all-day dining experience will offer authentic lunchtime Tiffin lunch boxes for those on the go between 12pm-4pm and a sociable sharing-style menu will be available in the evening menu from 12pm-10pm.

Tuk Tuk has committed to adding a discretionary fee of 50p per table to all bills, which goes directly to their partner charity, Scottish Love in Action (SLA).

