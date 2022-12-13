Look inside new South Queensferry pub and restaurant with spectacular views of the Forth Rail Bridge

Thirty Knots launched on Saturday (December 10), moving into the building in South Queensferry formerly known as The Three Bridges.

Situated beneath the iconic Forth Bridge, Thirty Knots is home to an informal restaurant, a traditional pub, a private event space for up to 100 guests and, perhaps best of all, a stunning outdoor terrace with views across the water.

The swanky new venue will serve up a selection of draught beers and wines, and offer live sports, music and entertainment.

Kenny Blair, managing director, said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots.

“The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018, and we hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come.”

The restaurant is led by chef Trevor Garden who said: “With a mix of hearty home-comfort classics and dishes inspired from around the world, there is sure to be something to suit all tastes and give customers an exciting and engaging dining experience.

“The impressive menu is set to feature everything from classic Fish and Chips and individual steak and ale pies baked fresh to order, to Karrag Chicken Bao Buns and the most incredible King Rib Supper with skin-on fries and Katsu ketchup.”

The Thirty Knots will be serving up a modern take on traditional pub dishes.

For more information, and for bookings, visit www.thirtyknots-southqueensferry.co.uk