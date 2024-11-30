Police are hunting for a man who reportedly attacked two seal pups in East Lothian.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 4.45pm on Thursday, 28 November officers received a report of two seals having been attacked by a man near to the harbour in Victoria Road, North Berwick. Police are now asking for the public's help as they search for the culprit.

Police Constable Ali Whitby, Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and partner agencies have been contacted regarding the welfare of the seals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 2309 of Thursday, 28 November, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would urge members of the public, especially dog owners, to be mindful when accessing beach areas at this time of year when seals and their pups are often resting near to the shore.

“Please keep your dog on a lead and ensure you give space to these wild animals. It is illegal to interfere with them unless in clear distress or showing signs of injury. In this case the SSPCA should be called.”