East Lothian crime: Police hunting for man who launched vicious attack on two seal pups

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 13:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are hunting for a man who reportedly attacked two seal pups in East Lothian.

Around 4.45pm on Thursday, 28 November officers received a report of two seals having been attacked by a man near to the harbour in Victoria Road, North Berwick. Police are now asking for the public's help as they search for the culprit.

Police Constable Ali Whitby, Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and partner agencies have been contacted regarding the welfare of the seals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 2309 of Thursday, 28 November, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would urge members of the public, especially dog owners, to be mindful when accessing beach areas at this time of year when seals and their pups are often resting near to the shore.

“Please keep your dog on a lead and ensure you give space to these wild animals. It is illegal to interfere with them unless in clear distress or showing signs of injury. In this case the SSPCA should be called.”

Related topics:PoliceNorth BerwickAnimals
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice