East Lothian crime: Police hunting for man who launched vicious attack on two seal pups
Around 4.45pm on Thursday, 28 November officers received a report of two seals having been attacked by a man near to the harbour in Victoria Road, North Berwick. Police are now asking for the public's help as they search for the culprit.
Police Constable Ali Whitby, Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and partner agencies have been contacted regarding the welfare of the seals.
“We are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 2309 of Thursday, 28 November, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“I would urge members of the public, especially dog owners, to be mindful when accessing beach areas at this time of year when seals and their pups are often resting near to the shore.
“Please keep your dog on a lead and ensure you give space to these wild animals. It is illegal to interfere with them unless in clear distress or showing signs of injury. In this case the SSPCA should be called.”