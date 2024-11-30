West Lothian police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing teenage boy.

Jacob Vergunst, 15, been reported missing from the Broxburn area. He was last seen at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 26.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 5” tall, slim build, brown short hair. He was last wearing a grey hooded top with coloured patches thereon, navy Montrex tracksuit bottoms with blue stripes on the sides white Airforce trainers.

Jacob has links to Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire, Inverness and wider Glasgow areas.

Inspector Geraldine Josey of Livingston Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jacob and are therefore appealing for help from the public to ensure he is found safe and well.

“I ask that anyone with any information to on the whereabouts of Jacob to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 3127 of 26th November 2024.”