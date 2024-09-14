Giant snake abandoned in Edinburgh is named after Hollywood star as he looks for new home

A boa constrictor is hoping to find a forever home to slither into after he was found abandoned in Edinburgh.

Jason MaBoa, named after Fast and Furious actor Jason Momoa, is looking for an experienced owner who is confident in handling this muscly creature.

The reptile has been at the Scottish SPCA’s Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for nine days.

Staff at the centre said: “Like his namesake, this is a handsome, muscly guy with a friendly nature. Jason MaBoa is a young 3ft Boa Constrictor, who is looking to grow to around 4ft-6ft.

“He strikes for food and is looking for an experienced owner who is confident around feeding. He will need a suitably sized vivarium with plenty of room to roam as he grows. This will include lots of great enrichment where he can slither and spaces to curl up in.”

Jason MaBoa is one of 16 snakes in the SSPCA’s Scottish centres who are looking for homes. If you or someone you know can offer Jason or any other snake their forever vivarium, apply via SSPCA Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre website.

