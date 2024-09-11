Seven puppies who were 'left for dead' in West Lothian have just enjoyed a first birthday party they never thought they’d see.

Just a year ago, and only days old, they were dumped in a plastic box in Bathgate. Mercifully, a passer-by found them and took them to a local vets, before they were released into the care of the Scottish SPCA Glasgow animal rescue and rehoming centre.

It was touch and go for the seven sausage Labrador cross pups who needed round the clock feeding, which included milk every two hours through the night. But, thanks to the care and commitment of the staff, not only were they nursed back to health – they are now thriving.

Such is the remarkable story of their survival, staff at the animal rescue and rehoming centre wanted to reunite siblings – Whirlwind, Mylo, Mavis, Orla, Bueller, Matty and Sully – to celebrate their first birthday.

Lesley Morgan, one of the animal care assistants looking after the pups, said: “It’s fantastic to see all the puppies playing with each other today. Celebrating their first birthday is something we at the centre couldn’t have dreamed of when they first came to us.

“I have such a strong bond with the pups as myself and two other colleagues hand reared them - I am just so happy that not only did they survive but started to thrive.

“The first two weeks of life involved round the clock feeding as that’s what they would have done if there mother had been with them.

“Once they got to around week 3 to 4 we could introduce weaning them onto puppy food so the time between feeds extended meaning we could all actually get a bit more sleep.

“Hand rearing is so rewarding but is hard work. But when I see the pandemonium and chaos of this party I wouldn’t change a thing – it was so worth it.

The puppies have all since been rehomed with Lesley and another staff member adopting a dog each.

“I would urge anyone thinking of getting an animal to give us a call so we can give advice and look for some suitable animals that need a forever home,” said Lesley.

If you or someone you know can offer an animal a new home, please visit the Scottish SPCA website – www.scottishspca.org/rehome/rehome