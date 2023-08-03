News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh resident shocked to find frightened fox cub hiding in bathtub after it sneaked into house

Scottish SPCA soon released the frightented animal back into the wild
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

A cute fox cub who snuck into a house in Edinburgh has been rescued – after it was found hiding in the bathtub.

A shocked resident, who lives at Ormidale Terrace in the Capital, discovered the surprise guest at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

They called the Scottish SPCA, who safely released the frightened fox cub back into the wild.

The Scottish SPCA rescued a fox cub who was found in a bath tub at an address on Ormidale Terrace in Edinburgh. Photo: Scottish SPCAThe Scottish SPCA rescued a fox cub who was found in a bath tub at an address on Ormidale Terrace in Edinburgh. Photo: Scottish SPCA
Animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said: “The resident of the house got a bit of a shock when they discovered the fox cub in the bath!

“They think the animal must have sneaked in through an open door at some point during the day but wasn’t sure when.

“Thankfully the cub was unhurt, just a bit frightened.

“We were able to release the cub back into the wild straight away in the vicinity of the fox den we think they came from.”

If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999. Advice on foxes can also be found on the charity’s website at: scottishspca.org/advice/fox

