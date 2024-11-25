Edinburgh’s Christmas Market and other outdoor festive attractions have been closed today due to the strong winds currently battering the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds today, Monday, November 25, with gusts of up to 52mph forecast in Edinburgh.

This follows the heavy snow which hit the Capital on Saturday, as Storm Bert continues to impact much of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Christmas Market in East Princes Street Gardens. | National World

The organisers of the Christmas events in Edinburgh city centre have decided to close all the outdoor attractions today, but hope to re-open the activities in East Princes Street Gardens this evening.

Last night, a spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Christmas said: “Due to the strong winds forecast for tomorrow, we are making the precautionary decision to close the sites during the day.

“Both St Andrew Square and West Princes Street Gardens will be closed all day. We hope to re-open East Princes Street Gardens and the Ice Rink in the evening, weather permitting.

“Please keep an eye across our socials for any opening updates.”

The winds are supposed to ease slightly as the day continues. The capital is set for 40 mph winds between 5pm and 7pm before wind speeds die down again to between 36 mph to 32 mph from 8pm onwards.