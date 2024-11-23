14 great photos of Edinburgh after snow hits the Capital as part of Storm Bert

The wintry weather came after the Met Office had issued a weather warning earlier this week for snow and ice in Edinburgh this weekend, with heavy snow arriving at around 8.30am on Saturday, November 23.

The snow lasted until just after noon today, with fears that the current freezing temperatures could lead to ice on the roads and pavements. However, the temperature is currently forecast to rise into tonight, from 2C feels -1C at 1pm, up to 13C feels 10C at 1am on Sunday.

Speaking about the latest weather forecast, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “The worst of the snow is now over. Even the light rain showers currently over Edinburgh will ease now into the afternoon.

“Higher ground to the north and south of Edinburgh will still experience snow, but even this will end in the next few hours.”

Motorists have been warned to be careful when driving today, with several minor accidents reported today. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “After the recent weather warning and continued cold weather into the weekend, please be careful when driving through Edinburgh.

“This morning#s snow and ice has resulted in several minor traffic accidents across the city which our officers are currently dealing with. As a result there is considerable traffic disruption to Drum Brae/Clermiston area and at the Straiton juntion on Edinburgh City Bypass.

“As the snow continues, please consider whether travelling is necessary and if driving, please be careful.”

Check out our photo gallery below for some fantastic photos of Edinburgh in the snow today, including wintry photos sent in by our readers.

Edinburgh Castle Visitors and locals on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade this morning, with the historic attraction looking pretty thanks to a blanket of snow.

Royal Mile The snow caused this lovely wintry 'Christmas postcard' scene on the Royal Mile this morning.

Inverleith Park One of our readers sent over this incredible winter wonderland photo of Inverleith Park in Edinburgh from this morning.